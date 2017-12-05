Winnipeg police said two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting on Nov. 13, 2017.

It happened at about 11:45 p.m. in a parking lot in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue, police said Tuesday.

They said the victim had a prearranged meeting in the lot, arrived to find two men, and was shot in the lower body.

Police arrived and gave the man first aid. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, and was later upgraded to stable.

Police said they kept the shooting under wraps until Tuesday to help with the investigation.

“The incident was not released previously due to the fact that suspects had been identified and investigators wanted to make sure everyone was arrested and interviewed prior to releasing any information,” said Const. Tammy Skrabek.

The first suspect, Portage La Prairie resident Nelson Joseph Berard, 39, was arrested on Nov. 15.

The second suspect, Winnipeg resident Burt Gillis Steuart, 35, was arrested Monday.

Skrabek said Steuart is also facing charges in connection with an incident on Nov. 8, where gas was stolen from a gas station on Main Street, and a vehicle break in on Dalhousie Drive on Nov. 30.

Police also said when a residence was searched in the 100 block of Macalester Bay, a 2007 Dodge Caliber that had been reported stolen in the Portage La Prairie area was found in the garage.

Both men are charged with aggravated assault and a number of weapons offences in connection with the shooting. Steuart is also charged with theft, possession of stolen goods and multiple counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

Both men are in custody.