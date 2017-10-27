

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man and a woman in connection with the shooting death of John Tuil Jok, 29.

Jok was shot on Oct. 20 in the 700 block of Sherbrook.

On Thursday police identified two suspects and requested help in locating them.

READ MORE: Police searching for suspects in Sherbrook Street shooting

On Friday, police said Majak Mabior Kon, 25, and Randi Tara Lynn Duke, 27, have both been arrested.