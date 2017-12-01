

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has released the name of one of two its officers arrested for impaired driving this month, after the man was formally charged.

Const. Richard Hawley, 49, is charged with care and control of a motor vehicle while impaired and with refusing a breathalyzer.

Hawley was arrested Sunday, Nov. 26 following a minor crash with a fence in the 500 block of Enniskillen Avenue. He was the second Winnipeg police officer to be arrested on suspicion of impaired driving in a week and the third since the Oct. 10 crash that took the life of Cody Severight.

On Wednesday, police chief Danny Smyth confirmed Hawley’s arrest and told media another officer had been arrested for impaired driving by RCMP in Headingley on Nov. 20.

Police said Hawley has been place on administrative leave.