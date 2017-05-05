

CTV Winnipeg





Cuts to the Winnipeg police training budget mean officers dealing with cases of missing and exploited children will miss out on a major opportunity, the head of the Winnipeg Police Association said.

Maurice Sabourin said internal communications show Winnipeg Police Service members show that between 25 and 30 members of the Specialized Investigation Division won’t get to attend the 17th Annual Missing and Exploited Children Training Conference. The Canadian Centre for Child Protection is holding the conference in Winnipeg later this month.

“These conferences provide unique opportunities to learn from other experts working in this field, and our members benefit tremendously from the training opportunities conferences like this represent. It is disappointing to see cuts imposed by the Mayor and Council affecting these training opportunities,” Sabourin said in a news release.

Mayor Brian Bowman and the police service have been locked in a struggle over the police budget for months. In November, the city’s annual financial blueprint called for a 1.3 per cent increase to the service’s bottom line.

At the time, Sabourin raised concerns that the low hike would lead to service cuts, especially in the wake of an opioid epidemic.