

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are on scene after a serious incident on Pritchard Avenue early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the call around 3:45 a.m.

Witnesses told CTV News several cruisers were seen around a house in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Winnipeg Police Service said officers will likely be at the scene for a while, but there are no safety concerns for residents in the area.

Police have not released any details about the nature of the incident, although they said no one was injured. They have made no arrests.

WPS said no other information will be released until they determine the exact nature of the incident.