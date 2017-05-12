

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are on scene on Portage Avenue investigating a suspicious package.

Officers have closed off the road between Fort Street and Smith Street.

They have also close off southbound Garry Street from Ellice Avenue to Graham Avenue.

Main floor of Vital Statistics, which is on Portage Avenue, was evacuated.

Police said the bomb unit is currently on scene.

CTV News will update this story and more information becomes available.