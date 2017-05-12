Featured
Police on scene for suspicious package found in downtown Winnipeg
Officers have closed off Portage Avenue between Fort Street and Smith Street.
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 12:31PM CST
Last Updated Friday, May 12, 2017 1:45PM CST
Winnipeg police are on scene on Portage Avenue investigating a suspicious package.
Officers have closed off the road between Fort Street and Smith Street.
They have also close off southbound Garry Street from Ellice Avenue to Graham Avenue.
Main floor of Vital Statistics, which is on Portage Avenue, was evacuated.
Police said the bomb unit is currently on scene.
CTV News will update this story and more information becomes available.
Bomb Unit on scene near Portage and Garry for report of suspicious package. Appreciate your patience as we work to ensure safety of area. pic.twitter.com/6PoHerL6bV— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 12, 2017
