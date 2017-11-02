Featured
Police on scene in South Osborne after robbery
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 9:11AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, November 2, 2017 9:26AM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating a robbery in the south Osborne area.
Police officials confirmed that units are on scene at an apartment block on Clare Avenue.
Officials said the call came in just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
A suite in the building is the main focus of the investigation.
No injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made.
