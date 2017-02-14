Featured
Police on scene in West End for ‘serious incident’
Police asked the public to avoid the 500 block of Toronto Street. A number of police cruisers and emergency vehicles are also on scene nearby at Sargent Avenue. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 3:48PM CST
Winnipeg police are asking the public to avoid a stretch of Toronto Street because of a serious incident.
Police cruisers and emergency vehicles could be seen in the 500 block of Toronto Street between Sargent and Ellice avenues, and in the surrounding blocks.
The Winnipeg Police Service released few details, but asked the public to avoid the area.
More to come
