Police on scene near Sturgeon Heights Collegiate
Winnipeg police confirmed they are on scene in the area of Sturgeon Heights Collegiate Tuesday morning.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 8:36AM CST
The school was on a hold and secure due to suspicious activity in the area. But at 9:20 a.m. the hold and secure was lifted.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.
More to come.