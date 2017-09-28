Featured
Police presence on Balmoral Street
Multiple police cruisers were on scene as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 8:56AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, September 28, 2017 9:48AM CST
Winnipeg police are on scene this morning in the 100 block of Balmoral Street.
Police officials say officers responded to a call around 7:50 a.m. of an individual in the area who was potentially armed.
Multiple police cruisers were on scene as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police cannot confirm any arrests at this time.
More to come.