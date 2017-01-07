Winnipeg police are on scene at an incident in the North End.

The armoured vehicle could be seen parked in the 800 block of College Ave at 9:40 a.m. CTV News observed several officers enter a home around 9:50 a.m.

Winnipeg police say College Avenue between Arlington Street and Sinclair Street is closed.

One man who lives about a block from the incident told CTV News he saw two people, a man and a woman, go into police custody.

"I heard the loudspeaker," said Trevor Mueller, who said he has been watching the incident unfold since 9 a.m.

"(They said) ‘We know you're in the house. Please come out with your hands up.’"

Winnipeg police said officers have been on scene since midnight. The tactical support unit has been involved as well.

Police said no other details are being released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Police reopened College Avenue around noon.