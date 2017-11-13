

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are investigating two stabbings in our city Sunday night.

The first incident occurred just before 10 p.m., when police responded to a stabbing on Ellice Avenue near McMicken Street.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was walking in the area when he was approached by a number of suspects and stabbed.

The teen was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police remained on scene Monday morning and taped off a back lane in the area.

The second stabbing incident occurred in the 400 block of Graham Avenue.

Police were called to the area just before 11 p.m., and a 19-year-old was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said they are investigating the possibility that these incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.