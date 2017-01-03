The Winnipeg Police Service released its annual holiday check stop numbers Tuesday.

Police said they stopped 4,472 vehicles and did 168 roadside breathalyzer tests. Forty-six people were charged with impaired driving with over 0.08 ML per cent blood alcohol concentration or a refusal to take a breathalyzer.

Twenty-seven people got a 72-hour suspension after an approved screening device warning.

The average person charged was 39 years old, police said. The youngest was 21 years old and the oldest was 65 years old.

The average blood alcohol concentration was 0.16 ML per cent and the highest was 0.32 ML per cent, which is four times the legal limit.