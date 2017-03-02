

Winnipeg police have released the name and new images of a man suspected of stealing several items, including signed Winnipeg Jets clothing, from True North’s downtown offices.

Grant Alex Morrisseau, 31, is wanted in connection with the thefts on Louis Riel Day.

Earlier in the afternoon, police said a man broke into a vehicle parked on Hargrave Street and took personal property.

He then broke into the offices on Graham Avenue where a laptop, a tablet and a number of iPhones were stolen.

A one-of-a-kind Winnipeg Jets Heritage Classic jacket signed by Dale Hawerchuk and a signed Dustin Byfuglien Heritage Classic game jersey were also taken.

Officers say some of the stolen property has been recovered and two women have been arrested.