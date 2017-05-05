

Winnipeg police have charged a man shot by an officer earlier this week.

Witnesses said a man carrying a spear was asked by police to drop his weapon before one of the officers fired two shots. It happened over the noon hour on Monday. He was transported to hospital and has now been released.

Joshua Pardy, 25, from Winnipeg has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said he remains in custody.

Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation, as it involves a police officer using a firearm.

Witnesses said the confrontation appeared to begin in a downtown skywalk and then spilled into an optometrist’s office.

One witness said there was “a lot of screaming and yelling and commotion going on” and that the man was asked several times to drop his knife by police.

An officer fired two shots, one hit the suspect and one missed him, according to witnesses.

