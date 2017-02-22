

Winnipeg police want to speak to anyone who had contact with a Winnipeg woman in the weeks leading up to her death.

Marilyn Rose Munroe, 41, was found dead on Feb. 22 of 2016 at a home in the 200 block of Prichard Avenue.

The Winnipeg Police Service held a news conference Wednesday, marking the one year anniversary of when Monroe was found.

They said investigators want to talk to anyone who had contact with Monroe between Jan. 31 and Feb. 22 of 2016, in order to piece together her whereabouts and movements prior to her death.

“Details such as her travels, appointments, or any contacts she may have during this period could prove critical to this investigation,” Const. Rob Carver said.

Police said the investigation is progressing, and it’s believed drugs may be connected in some way to Munroe’s death.

“We never like to point out something that could be construed as a negative aspect of someone’s life, but if it’s deemed by investigators as an element that may allow this case to move forward, and in this case we believe it is, that association with people in the world of meth may be critical here,” Carver said.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.