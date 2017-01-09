

Several police vehicles could be seen in the 600 block of Herbert Avenue Monday afternoon.

Winnipeg Police Service responded to a call about an injured man around 2:15 p.m.

Witnesses tell CTV news they've heard a man was shot inside one of the suites.

"My friend, she's over right now, she couldn't go to her unit. She had to come in through my back door,” said Trisha McClintock. So it's a good thing we were home for that. My son had to be escorted from his bus down the street home."

Police said the man is in unstable condition.

