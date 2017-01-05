A man is in hospital after a serious incident in downtown Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Police Service said officers were called to the 200 block of Donald Street just before 1:30 p.m.

Officers said the man was transported to hospital in critical condition.

A witness told CTV News a man fell from the fourth floor of the library.

“I saw some guy lying on the floor. A couple of staff were kneeling down beside him,” Rene Kautu said. “It seemed like he wasn’t breathing. There was some blood on the floor.”

Winnipeg police are not confirming that someone fell from the balcony.

“I don’t know whether or not this would be viewed as an accident or something done intentionally, but we don’t have suspicions that it was done maliciously, so we aren’t investigating it from a criminal standpoint,” Constable Rob Carver said.

The City of Winnipeg said the Millennium Library will be closed for the rest of the day, and will reopen Friday for regular hours.