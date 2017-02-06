Featured
Police say missing man found safely
The RCMP thanks the public and the media for their assistance. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 9:00AM CST
RCMP say 28-year-old Kyle Schibler has been located.
Neepawa RCMP were looking for Schibler who went missing Friday.
