Police search for 63-year-old man, missing since weekend
Police said Wayne Mogk, 63, was last seen in the North Point Douglas area late Saturday night. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 3:28PM CST
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Winnipeg man.
Police said Wayne Mogk, 63, was last seen in the North Point Douglas area late Saturday night.
He was wearing a black and green winter jacket, black pants, and maybe a baseball cap. Mogk may also be using a wooden cane.
Police are concerned for Mogk’s wellbeing, and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
