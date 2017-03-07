

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Winnipeg man.

Police said Wayne Mogk, 63, was last seen in the North Point Douglas area late Saturday night.

He was wearing a black and green winter jacket, black pants, and maybe a baseball cap. Mogk may also be using a wooden cane.

Police are concerned for Mogk’s wellbeing, and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.