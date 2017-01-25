Featured
Police search for four suspects in armed robbery
Police say three males and one female robbed a business in the 900 block of Henderson Highway Tuesday evening. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 7:21AM CST
Police are looking for four adult suspects after an individual brandished a weapon and held up a business on Henderson Highway Tuesday.
Three males and one female entered a business in the 900 block of Henderson Highway just before 7:30 p.m.
Police say witnesses were unable to identify the weapon used in the robbery.
The canine unit was used to track the suspects, but they were unsuccessful.
