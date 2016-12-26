

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s help in locating a 41-year-old man.

Police said the individual is wanted in connection to a number of serious and violent incidents that happened in Winnipeg from Oct. 28 to Dec. 24 of this year.

Multiple arrest warrants had been issued for Dave Anthoney Avis, said police.

Police said Avis is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts asked to contact police at 204-986-62196 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.