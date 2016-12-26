Featured
Police search for man 'considered dangerous' and 'not be approached'
Multiple arrest warrants had been issued for Dave Anthoney Avis, said police. (Source: WPS)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, December 26, 2016 12:54PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s help in locating a 41-year-old man.
Police said the individual is wanted in connection to a number of serious and violent incidents that happened in Winnipeg from Oct. 28 to Dec. 24 of this year.
Multiple arrest warrants had been issued for Dave Anthoney Avis, said police.
Police said Avis is considered dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts asked to contact police at 204-986-62196 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.