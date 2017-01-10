

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Sherri Garson was last seen Tuesday night in the West Kildonan area.

She is 5 ft. 6 in. with a thin build and long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark camouflage jacket, blue sweatpants and blue slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.