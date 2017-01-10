Featured
Police search for missing 16-year-old girl
Police say Garson was last seen wearing a dark camouflage jacket, blue sweatpants and blue slip-on shoes. (Source: RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 4:23AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 4:26AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.
Police say Sherri Garson was last seen Tuesday night in the West Kildonan area.
She is 5 ft. 6 in. with a thin build and long brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a dark camouflage jacket, blue sweatpants and blue slip-on shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
