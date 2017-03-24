Featured
Police search for missing 23-year-old man
Taren Orchard is 6’3”, 180 lbs., left-handed and sometimes wears glasses. (Source: Wpg Police Service)
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a missing 23-year-old man.
Taren Orchard was last seen early Wednesday, March 15.
He is 6’3”, 180 lbs., left-handed and sometimes wears glasses.
Police say Orchard is familiar with the city’s downtown and West End.
The Bear Clan Patrol is also looking for Orchard.
