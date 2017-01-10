Selkirk RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 32-year-old man.

Police said they were notified on Jan. 3 that Deano Poasie Kadlak was missing.

RCMP said Kadlak is a vulnerable person and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police at 204-482-1222, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477