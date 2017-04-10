Featured
Police search for missing woman, last seen in North End
Police said Kristen Couture was last heard from very early Monday morning when she was in the North End. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 4:37PM CST
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 34-year-old woman.
Police said Kristen Couture was last heard from very early Monday morning when she was in the North End.
She was last seen wearing a bright pink, zip-up sweater with black pants and brown boots.
Police are concerned for Couture’s well-being. They ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
