

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 34-year-old woman.

Police said Kristen Couture was last heard from very early Monday morning when she was in the North End.

She was last seen wearing a bright pink, zip-up sweater with black pants and brown boots.

Police are concerned for Couture’s well-being. They ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.