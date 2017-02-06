

Sarah Plowman, CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is looking to speak with the passengers of a Unicity taxi that was shot at in East Kildonan Sunday morning as members of the Major Crimes Unit piece together what happened.

“The occupants of the cab have fled the area,” said Cst. Jason Michalyshon. “I have no specific information regarding the identity of the occupants of the cab, nor the individual or individuals that were in the suspect vehicle.”

Gurmail Mangat, the president of Unicity taxi said the driver of a Unicity cab was shot in the shoulder, but not seriously injured, when he was caught in the crossfire at Gateway Road and Munroe Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

"He's okay. He's scared a little bit but feeling okay," Mangat said.

Mangat said the driver picked up some passengers and was asked to take them to Macleod and Gateway. They wanted to see someone, but could not. The passengers then told the driver to go back to Munroe Avenue and Gateway Road.

As the driver was waiting at a red light, Mangat said another car passed him, blocked his car, and started shooting.

"He lied down on the seat. Bullets went at him. One hit his shoulder a little bit. Not seriously,” Mangat said. “The customers he had in the backseat ran away.”

Photos submitted to CTV News show the vehicle with multiple bullet holes in its front windshield being towed and escorted by police on Main Street early Sunday morning.

"The profession of cab drivers is a very dangerous job. Full of stress,” Mangat said. “Some customers are good, but public don't appreciate the job cabbies are doing."

