Featured
Police search for suspect after 8-year-old offered ride by stranger twice
Police said the 8-year-old boy was approached by a man driving a Black Ford Windstar van at the intersection of Kullman St. and Snowden Ave. while walking to school.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 6:16PM CST
Last Updated Friday, February 17, 2017 2:52PM CST
Winnipeg police are asking the public for information after a man driving a van allegedly offered a young student in the Valley Gardens area a ride twice in two days.
Police said they spoke with the 8-year-old boy Thursday. He said he was approached by a man driving a Black Ford Windstar van the past two days while walking to school. One of the incidents happened at the intersection of Kullman St. and Snowden Ave.
The man is described as a South Asian man wearing a turban with a small build and facial stubble.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6222.
Police are also urging parents and educators to remind kids about street safety tips.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Police search for suspect after 8-year-old offered ride by stranger twice
- Potholes hitting some Winnipeg streets harder than others
- Retired soldier faces sex assault charge from when he was based at CFB Shilo
- Teens sought in connection with Magnus Ave. homicide
- "He's a true Kenora legend": Kroppy Cup set to honour Jets fan favourite