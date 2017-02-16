

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking the public for information after a man driving a van allegedly offered a young student in the Valley Gardens area a ride twice in two days.

Police said they spoke with the 8-year-old boy Thursday. He said he was approached by a man driving a Black Ford Windstar van the past two days while walking to school. One of the incidents happened at the intersection of Kullman St. and Snowden Ave.

The man is described as a South Asian man wearing a turban with a small build and facial stubble.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6222.

Police are also urging parents and educators to remind kids about street safety tips.