Police search for suspect in armed robbery at Portage and Main
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 11:06AM CST
A man armed with a handgun robbed another man near Portage and Main Wednesday night, police said.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking around 10:20 p.m. when the suspect confronted him, pulled out the gun and demanded money.
The suspect fled on foot and the victim wasn’t injured.
Police describe the suspect as a white male with darker skin, about five feet, six inches (171 centimetres) tall with a thin build.
Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6219 or contact Crime Stoppers.