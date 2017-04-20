

CTV Winnipeg





A man armed with a handgun robbed another man near Portage and Main Wednesday night, police said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking around 10:20 p.m. when the suspect confronted him, pulled out the gun and demanded money.

The suspect fled on foot and the victim wasn’t injured.

Police describe the suspect as a white male with darker skin, about five feet, six inches (171 centimetres) tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6219 or contact Crime Stoppers.