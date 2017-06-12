

CTV Winnipeg





A 25-year-old man was assaulted, choked, and robbed by two men after a house party in Grandview, Man., RCMP said in a release.

The Mounties said they received the report Saturday shortly after 3 a.m., hours after the attack.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

Investigators were able to identify two suspects. They have issued arrest warrants for Adam Barry McKay, 24, and Kyle Joseph Shingoose, 27. Both men live in Valley River First Nation.

Anyone with information can call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Grandview is located about 360 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.