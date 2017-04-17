

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing Winnipeg woman.

Police said Georgina Weaver-Last, 74, was last seen Wednesday night in downtown Winnipeg.

Officers believe she may be trying to travel to Montreal.

She may be wearing a black and white cardigan, an emerald green sequined top, black pants, black shoes, and may be carrying a black purse.

Police are worried about Weaver-Last’s well-being. They ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.