Featured
Police search for Winnipeg senior, missing from downtown area
Georgina Weaver-Last, 74, was last seen Wednesday night in downtown Winnipeg. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, April 17, 2017 11:11AM CST
Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing Winnipeg woman.
Police said Georgina Weaver-Last, 74, was last seen Wednesday night in downtown Winnipeg.
Officers believe she may be trying to travel to Montreal.
She may be wearing a black and white cardigan, an emerald green sequined top, black pants, black shoes, and may be carrying a black purse.
Police are worried about Weaver-Last’s well-being. They ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
