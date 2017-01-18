Featured
Police search for Winnipeg teen, missing since December
Police said Evan Brightnose-Baker, 17, was last seen in late December of 2016 in the Waverley Heights area. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 9:30AM CST
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who’s been missing since late last year.
Police said Evan Brightnose-Baker, 17, was last seen in late December of 2016 in the Waverley Heights area.
Officers couldn't provide a description of what clothing Brightnose-Baker might be wearing.
Police are concerned for Brightnose-Baker's wellbeing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Read
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5