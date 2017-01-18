Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who’s been missing since late last year.

Police said Evan Brightnose-Baker, 17, was last seen in late December of 2016 in the Waverley Heights area.

Officers couldn't provide a description of what clothing Brightnose-Baker might be wearing.

Police are concerned for Brightnose-Baker's wellbeing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.