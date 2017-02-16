Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Officers said Cody Harper, 14, was last seen early Wednesday morning in the River-Osborne area.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, a black sweater, and patterned pajama pants.

Police said they are concerned for Harper’s wellbeing.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.