The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing Winnipeg teenager.

Police said Daveena Kissack, 16, was last in contact with her family Sunday.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with white stripes, a grey hoodie, white high-top runners and a white backpack.

Officers are concerned for Kissack’s well-being. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.