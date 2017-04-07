Featured
Police search for Winnipeg teen, missing since weekend
Police said Daveena Kissack, 16, was last in contact with her family Sunday. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 3:40PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing Winnipeg teenager.
Police said Daveena Kissack, 16, was last in contact with her family Sunday.
She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with white stripes, a grey hoodie, white high-top runners and a white backpack.
Officers are concerned for Kissack’s well-being. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
