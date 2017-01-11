The Winnipeg Police Service wants to talk to the occupants of two vehicles they said likely witnessed a fatal drive-by shooting in the River-Osborne area in November.

Police said Wednesday they don’t have any suspects identified in its investigation into the Nov. 26, 2016 shooting, and they’re hoping further interviews with witnesses will change that.

Officers initially said a call came in at around 3 a.m. that day with reports of gunshots heard in the area. Officers arrived on scene at the corner of Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two men were taken to hospital in critical condition, and one of them later died.

Police later identified the victim as Theodoros Belayneh from Edmonton. WPS said he was coming from the Reset Interactive Ultralounge located on Pembina Highway prior to being shot on Saturday.

According to police, the 32-year-old was there with friends to watch a hip hop concert, where the main event was Ace Hood.

Sergeant John O’Donovan said Wednesday the victim, known to friends as ‘Teddy’, was involved in a minor altercation at the concert, but they don’t believe it was connected to the shooting.

“It was nothing that should have led to a shooting,” O’Donovan said. “It was a silly dispute of speaking to some girls for too long and probably got under someone’s skin.”

He said Belayneh and a friend left the concert and drove a grey 2013 Acura ILX north on Pembina. Belayneh was in the passenger seat, and the other victim drove. Investigators were able to track some of the route thanks to security cameras on nearby businesses.

Police said there were no reports of dangerous or reckless driving, so they don’t believe road rage was a factor in the shooting.

O’Donovan said shots were fired while the suspect and victim vehicles were driving along Donald Street.

He said both Belayneh and the driver were shot, causing their vehicle to cross the boulevard and come to a halt facing the wrong way on Stradbrook, he said.

Police said the gunman likely took one of two possible routes to escape – either turning east on Stradbrook or continuing north on Donald. O’Donovan said the Donald route is more likely, based on the difficulty of turning onto Stradbrook at a high speed.

O’Donovan said he hopes the occupants of two vehicles that were close to the one Belayneh was in can tell police which way the gunman travelled.

O’Donovan described the vehicles as a black, BMW 3 Series and a smaller, silver or light grey SUV that was either a Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk or a Range Rover Evoque.

He said there was a group of people in the BMW, and a white woman in her mid-20s was driving the smaller SUV, and was the only one in that vehicle.

O’Donovan said the woman driving the SUV was very close to the shooting.

“She must have known what was going on because I can guarantee you that when Teddy’s vehicle got shot, the glass in the windows pretty much exploded and flew everywhere,” he said.

“These people knew something happened in that intersection. Please come forward. Please help us out. We need to know a little bit more about who shot Teddy Belayneh.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.