Winnipeg police are searching for a high-risk sex offender who has evaded police since September.

Ernest Laquette is being monitored by the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit.

He has a history of repeatedly violating his probation conditions, going back several years and is currently wanted for failing to comply with his probation order.

Last October, police put out a notice that Laquette, 59, and another man, Joseph Sanderson, 23, were wanted for violating their probation conditions. Sanderson was later arrested, but Laquette’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Police said he has ties to the Birch River area, about 40 kilometres north of Swan River.

If anyone has any information about Laquette, they can call the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-2222 or the MIHRSOU at 204-984-1888.