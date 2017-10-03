

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a 23-year-old man after another man was shot and killed back in July.

On July 21 at around 10 p.m., emergency crews arrived in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue after reports of shots being fired.

Officers then found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued for Jason Scott Woodhouse in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding Woodhouse’s whereabouts can call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.