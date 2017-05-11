

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Winnipeg senior.

Officers said Walter Wayne Steeves, 79, was last seen Wednesday in the St. Boniface area.

He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a gray and blue sweater with a star and circle pattern on it.

Police are concerned for Steeves’ well-being. They ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.