Police searching for missing Winnipeg senior
Walter Wayne Steeves, 79, was last seen Wednesday in the St. Boniface area. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 3:08PM CST
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Winnipeg senior.
Officers said Walter Wayne Steeves, 79, was last seen Wednesday in the St. Boniface area.
He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a gray and blue sweater with a star and circle pattern on it.
Police are concerned for Steeves’ well-being. They ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
