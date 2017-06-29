Featured
Police searching for missing Winnipeg teen
Josiah Pratt, 17, is known to spend time in the downtown area. His last known communications were on June 22. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 7:23AM CST
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.
Officers said Josiah Pratt, 17, is known to spend time in the downtown area. His last known communications were on June 22.
He was last seen wearing beige pants, a silver watch, a black and tan backpack and grey Nike runners.
Police are concerned for Pratt’s well-being. They ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.