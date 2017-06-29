

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Officers said Josiah Pratt, 17, is known to spend time in the downtown area. His last known communications were on June 22.

He was last seen wearing beige pants, a silver watch, a black and tan backpack and grey Nike runners.

Police are concerned for Pratt’s well-being. They ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.