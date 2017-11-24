

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a 29-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing incident in July.

Police are looking for Winnipeg resident Edmond Chartrand. He is six feet tall, 170 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes.

The stabbing happened on July 27 around 7:45 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue.

Officers arrived at the home to find a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who had both been stabbed. They were both taken to hospital, and the man eventually died due to his injuries.

Anyone with information on Chartrand’s whereabouts or other aspects of the case can call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News