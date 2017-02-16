Featured
Police searching for suspect in fast food restaurant robbery
Officers are asking for the public's help identifying the man shown in these photos provided the Winnipeg Police Service on Feb. 16, 2017.
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after a woman had her purse stolen at a fast food restaurant last month.
Police said the incident happened Jan. 27 at around 7:40 p.m. Officers were called to the restaurant in the 1100 block of Main Street for a report of a robbery.
A woman in her 50s had her purse stolen by a male suspect, police said.
He was able to flee before police arrived.
The WPS is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-2848 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
