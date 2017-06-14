

CTV Winnipeg





Police are searching for a man after a Winnipeg Transit driver was assaulted at a St. Matthews area bus stop.

Police said a man got on the bus near St. Vital Shopping Centre at around 1 p.m. on May 24. Officers said the man refused to pay and argued with the driver before getting off the bus downtown.

A short time later, the driver saw the same man waiting at a bus stop at Ellice Avenue and Simcoe Street. The driver stopped to pick up a number of people waiting at the same stop.

Officers said the suspect threw a large piece of concrete at the driver, hitting him in the head. The suspect fled on foot.

Police described the suspect as a black man, between 20 to 30 years old, about five feet 10 inches (177 centimetres) tall, about 145 pounds with braided, black hair.