Featured
Police searching for suspect who threw concrete at transit driver
Police said the suspect argued with the driver after refusing to pay his bus fare. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 11:47AM CST
Police are searching for a man after a Winnipeg Transit driver was assaulted at a St. Matthews area bus stop.
Police said a man got on the bus near St. Vital Shopping Centre at around 1 p.m. on May 24. Officers said the man refused to pay and argued with the driver before getting off the bus downtown.
A short time later, the driver saw the same man waiting at a bus stop at Ellice Avenue and Simcoe Street. The driver stopped to pick up a number of people waiting at the same stop.
Officers said the suspect threw a large piece of concrete at the driver, hitting him in the head. The suspect fled on foot.
Police described the suspect as a black man, between 20 to 30 years old, about five feet 10 inches (177 centimetres) tall, about 145 pounds with braided, black hair.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- No charges against WPS officers involved in traffic stop that ended in fatal crash
- Winnipeg police investigate St. Vital carjacking
- Police searching for suspect who threw concrete at transit driver
- Manitoba willing to consider aid for Churchill rail line, but no commitment yet
- Attempted murder charge laid after man found with severe head injuries