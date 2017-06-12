Featured
Police searching for suspects after break-in at Anola hotel
Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect.
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 4:27PM CST
Last Updated Monday, June 12, 2017 4:32PM CST
RCMP are searching for a suspect after cash and property were stolen from an Anola, Man. hotel.
Police said the break and enter happened June 8 at around 3:20 a.m. at the Anola Motor Hotel.
Officers said a suspect climbed over the outdoor patio fence and got inside the hotel. The suspect broke into a safe and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and property.
Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
An investigation is ongoing.
