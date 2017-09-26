

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to a report of an injured man in the roadway at Talbot Avenue and Panet Road around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

A 43-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

On Tuesday, police announced the man was a victim of a hit-and-run, and officers are looking for a 2011 blue Dodge Grand Caravan with front end damage on the passenger side.

Anyone with information can call 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.