Police searching for vehicle after hit-and-run
At approximately 1:45 a.m. Winnipeg Police Service and emergency services responded to a 43-year-old man that police believe to be the victim of a hit and run. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2017 10:37AM CST
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend.
Emergency crews responded to a report of an injured man in the roadway at Talbot Avenue and Panet Road around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning.
A 43-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition.
READ MORE: Possible hit & run on Talbot Ave. and Panet Rd.: Police
On Tuesday, police announced the man was a victim of a hit-and-run, and officers are looking for a 2011 blue Dodge Grand Caravan with front end damage on the passenger side.
Anyone with information can call 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.