

CTV News





A police service dog helped officers find an impaired driving suspect who turned out to be wanted for a parole violation.

RCMP said on Tuesday at around 9 p.m., officers pulled over the driver, but the driver got out of his vehicle and ran away.

That’s when officers turned to a police service dog named Egan, who led them to a backyard on Red River Drive and the suspect.

Thompson resident Jonathon Boychuck, 29, was arrested. Police discovered there was a Canada-wide warrant out for his arrest.

Boychuck is facing a number of charges, including drug possession and resisting arrest. He is set to appear in court in Thompson on September 14.