Police say they have not ruled out arson, but suspect a heater may have started a garage fire on Furby Street early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to a fire in the garage of a rooming house in the 400 block of Furby Street at 2:15 a.m.

The fire was contained to the garage.

Arson has not been ruled out as a cause of the fire, but police say it’s more likely a heater was left on by someone using the garage as a place to smoke.

Damage caused by the blaze is estimated to be between $5,000 and $15,000, police say.

There were no injuries.