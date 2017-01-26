Featured
Police suspect Furby Street garage fire started by heater
Crews were called to a fire in the garage of a rooming house in the 400 block of Furby Street at 2:15 a.m. (File image)
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 7:12AM CST
Police say they have not ruled out arson, but suspect a heater may have started a garage fire on Furby Street early Thursday morning.
Crews were called to a fire in the garage of a rooming house in the 400 block of Furby Street at 2:15 a.m.
The fire was contained to the garage.
Arson has not been ruled out as a cause of the fire, but police say it’s more likely a heater was left on by someone using the garage as a place to smoke.
Damage caused by the blaze is estimated to be between $5,000 and $15,000, police say.
There were no injuries.
