Police take down rural Manitoba marijuana grow-operation
During a Feb. 3 search of a home in the RM of Fisher, police found 78 marijuana plants at various stages of growth. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 10:03AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, February 9, 2017 10:14AM CST
RCMP are investigating after they dismantled a marijuana grow-operation in the RM of Fisher.
Police said it happened after they obtained a warrant to search a rural home. During the search on Feb. 3, they found 78 marijuana plants at various stages of growth.
Nobody was home at the time of the bust.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.