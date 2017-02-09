RCMP are investigating after they dismantled a marijuana grow-operation in the RM of Fisher.

Police said it happened after they obtained a warrant to search a rural home. During the search on Feb. 3, they found 78 marijuana plants at various stages of growth.

Nobody was home at the time of the bust.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.