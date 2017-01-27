

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service Air1 helicopter helped find a suspect after an early morning robbery at an Elmwood business Friday.

Police say a suspect has been arrested after an armed hold up at a business in the 500 block of Keenleyside Street at 2 a.m.

The robber left with cash and merchandise.

The police say Air1, the canine unit and a ground patrol tracked a suspect who was arrested before Friday morning.

There were no injuries.

Police wouldn’t reveal what kind of weapon was used.

There was another robbery earlier in the evening in the city’s downtown.

Police are interviewing the victim of a robbery on the 200 block of Donald Street at 12:15 a.m.

An individual was withdrawing money from a business just after midnight when police say a male brandishing a handgun confronted him.

Police say the male with the handgun took the other man’s money.

No suspect is in custody.

Police also reported a robbery in East Kildonan Friday morning.

Officers were called to a business on the 400 block of Edison Avenue at 7 a.m.

No other details were released.