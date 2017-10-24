

Four men previously arrested in connection with the shooting death of William Sumner are facing new charges after police met a man suffering from a gunshot wound more than two weeks old.

Police said they were speaking to the 25-year-old man on July 3 while they were investigating something else when they discovered he had been shot in the leg.

“He is not the one who reported the gunshot to his leg,” said Const. Tammy Skrabek, Winnipeg Police Service, on Tuesday.

Investigators believe the man was shot on June 18, 2017, in the same incident that left Sumner, 27, dead.

Four suspects who had previously been arrested in connection with the Sumner shooting are now facing additional charges of aggravated assault and discharge with intent to wound.

Police said the men, Cameron Kinnavanthong, 32, Jonathan Catcheway, 28, Gene Malcolm, 33 and Leon Patchinose, 30, were already in custody.