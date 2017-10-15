

CTV Winnipeg





A car was spotted travelling at a high rate of speed Saturday night in the East Kildonan area.

Winnipeg police began following the vehicle in the Henderson Highway and Harbison Avenue West area. Officers said while following the vehicle they learned it was reported stolen.

Police said the vehicle continued to travel at a high rate of speed narrowly hitting pedestrians and driving in the wrong direction toward oncoming traffic. Officers stopped their pursuit and the AIR1 helicopter was used to track the vehicle.

It was located by officers in the area of Wabasha Street and Horton Avenue where police say two people were arrested.

Along with the stolen vehicle officers located a large machete and another stolen license plate.

One female and one male have been charged with a number of offences including Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous purpose.

Police said the two were released on a promise to appear in court.